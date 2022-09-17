FORT GIBSON — Ashlyn Jones said it felt cool to be crowned Fort Gibson High School 2022 Homecoming Queen Friday night.
"But it also feels weird, because it doesn't feel like I'm at home, because I'm always with the band," she said. "So it just feels different."
Jones, the drum major with the Royal Regiment, stepped away from her pre-game musical duties to participate in the coronation ceremony. The ceremony, held before the Tigers' football game against Glenpool Warriors, featured representatives from 28 FGHS organizations, activities and sports teams.
She said she was shocked, but excited that fellow FGHS students chose her as Homecoming queen.
However, Jones didn't consider changing from her purple coronation gown to her band uniform to lead music during the game or halftime.
"I'm going to conduct in my dress," she said.
Jones had another surprise when her "mentor," Madison Spyres, approached her after the ceremony and gave her a hug. Spyres, a Fort Gibson graduate, is teaching music in Arkansas.
Jones said Spyres was her mentor in many ways, particularly spiritual.
"I'm a very adventurous person, so I have a lot of adventures planned," Jones said. "First, I'm going to start off at college at Arkansas, because that's my dream school. I went there for music camp. I'm just going to get a degree in music education and plan my life from there."
Queen candidates and their high school escorts joined in a Homecoming Parade shortly after noon Friday. Jones' escort was Colby Huddleston.
Her father, Jeff Jones, escorted her across the football field at the pre-game ceremony.
"I couldn't be prouder," he said. "You don't really get anybody ready for this. In fact, we'd been hearing rumors of another girl getting it all day. We just didn't know, so we're pretty excited."
Organization Queen Escort
Academic Team: Brianna Cole, Daniel Sparks
Band: Ashlyn Jones, Colby Berry
Baseball: Graci Williams, Weston Rouse
Basketball: Kenzie Snell, Gannon Sheri
Bass Fishing Club: Kalie Taylor, Roger Ray
Book Club: Kennis Watson, Cody Parker
Cheer: Alexis Jones, Cole Mahaney
Cross Country: Sophie Ellis, Hunter Branch
Excel Club: Ashlyn Walker, Hutton Beyers
Fast Pitch: Erica Hornback, Landon Nail
FCCLA: Cayenne Yandell (11th), Joey Livingston
Football: Grace Gwin, Cade Waggle
FFA: Jolee Taylor, Karson Osborn
Golf: Katelyn Rigsby (11th), Aidan Frazier
History Club: Kyra Mackley, John Lewis
ICTC: Ariel Willis, Braden Callaham
NHS: Reese Perry, Thomas Spencer
NASA: Katie Boothe (11th), Jesus Ortiz
Robotics: Brooklin Landers, Ben Berres
Select Choir: Bailee Coltharp, Caleb Berry
Soccer: Grace Parker, Zachary Mullen
Spanish Club: Arieanna Macias-Zimmerman, Wyatt Jones
Student Council: Savannah Bebo, Santana Nunez
Swim: Kaycie Farmer, Ian Jorgensen
Tiger Theatre: Chloe Hignite, Seth Griffin
Track: Macie Blunt, Josh Miller
Wrestling: Kaylee Reed, Andrew Sparks
Yearbook: McKenna Toldness, Dawson Robison
Flower Girl: Caroline Bowden
Crown Bearer: Cash Lambert
