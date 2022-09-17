FORT GIBSON — Ashlyn Jones said it felt cool to be crowned Fort Gibson High School 2022 Homecoming Queen Friday night.

"But it also feels weird, because it doesn't feel like I'm at home, because I'm always with the band," she said. "So it just feels different."

Jones, the drum major with the Royal Regiment, stepped away from her pre-game musical duties to participate in the coronation ceremony. The ceremony, held before the Tigers' football game against Glenpool Warriors, featured representatives from 28 FGHS organizations, activities and sports teams.

She said she was shocked, but excited that fellow FGHS students chose her as Homecoming queen.

However, Jones didn't consider changing from her purple coronation gown to her band uniform to lead music during the game or halftime.

"I'm going to conduct in my dress," she said. 

Jones had another surprise when her "mentor," Madison Spyres, approached her after the ceremony and gave her a hug. Spyres, a Fort Gibson graduate, is teaching music in Arkansas. 

Jones said Spyres was her mentor in many ways, particularly spiritual.

"I'm a very adventurous person, so I have a lot of adventures planned," Jones said. "First, I'm going to start off at college at Arkansas, because that's my dream school. I went there for music camp. I'm just going to get a degree in music education and plan my life from there."

Queen candidates and their high school escorts joined in a Homecoming Parade shortly after noon Friday. Jones' escort was Colby Huddleston.

Her father, Jeff Jones, escorted her across the football field at the pre-game ceremony.

"I couldn't be prouder," he said. "You don't really get anybody ready for this. In fact, we'd been hearing rumors of another girl getting it all day. We just didn't know, so we're pretty excited." 

Organization Queen Escort

Academic Team: Brianna Cole, Daniel Sparks

Band: Ashlyn Jones, Colby Berry

Baseball: Graci Williams, Weston Rouse

Basketball: Kenzie Snell, Gannon Sheri

Bass Fishing Club: Kalie Taylor, Roger Ray

Book Club: Kennis Watson, Cody Parker

Cheer: Alexis Jones, Cole Mahaney

Cross Country: Sophie Ellis, Hunter Branch

Excel Club: Ashlyn Walker, Hutton Beyers

Fast Pitch: Erica Hornback, Landon Nail

FCCLA: Cayenne Yandell (11th), Joey Livingston

Football: Grace Gwin, Cade Waggle

FFA: Jolee Taylor, Karson Osborn

Golf: Katelyn Rigsby (11th), Aidan Frazier

History Club: Kyra Mackley, John Lewis

ICTC: Ariel Willis, Braden Callaham

NHS: Reese Perry, Thomas Spencer

NASA: Katie Boothe (11th), Jesus Ortiz

Robotics: Brooklin Landers, Ben Berres

Select Choir: Bailee Coltharp, Caleb Berry

Soccer: Grace Parker, Zachary Mullen

Spanish Club: Arieanna Macias-Zimmerman, Wyatt Jones

Student Council: Savannah Bebo, Santana Nunez

Swim: Kaycie Farmer, Ian Jorgensen

Tiger Theatre: Chloe Hignite, Seth Griffin

Track: Macie Blunt, Josh Miller

Wrestling: Kaylee Reed, Andrew Sparks

Yearbook: McKenna Toldness, Dawson Robison

Flower Girl: Caroline Bowden

Crown Bearer: Cash Lambert

