Early Childhood Center teacher Jana Dunlap said she feels her students' joy in everyday things, even a new set of beads.
"When they say 'this is the best day ever,' that just brings joy to my heart," she said. "They just get excited about every little thing."
Dunlap found something to be excited about this week. Muskogee Public Schools chose her to be 2021 MPS Teacher of the Year.
ECC Principal Malinda Lindsey praised Dunlap's consistency and dependability.
"She comes in every day just greeting kids and getting started with her work," Lindsey said. "She's wonderful with the kids... She encourages their curiosity and is very much a facilitator."
Dunlap said she's shocked, honored and humbled by the Teacher of the Year honor.
"There are so many outstanding, passionate creative educators in Muskogee Public Schools," she said. "It just means so much to me to represent the entire district."
She said she feels blessed to spend 31 years with a profession she loves.
"I watched my mom teach first grade for many years and watched her joy and love of teaching," Dunlap said. "And I worked at a day care. That's probably where I developed a love for the little ones."
Dunlap taught at Avant school one year. After moving to Muskogee, she taught at Irving Elementary and Tony Goetz before MPS opened ECC around 2000. She said she helped mentor younger teachers at the school.
She said her work with children in pre-kindergarten is never boring.
"They're just always excited about everything," Dunlap said. "I feel early childhood educators have the very real opportunity to make a difference in young lives. We influence future generations and build the foundation for lifelong learners."
Many of Dunlap's past ECC students have pre-schoolers.
"I see that as such an honor when a former student wants their child in my classroom," Dunlap said. "They've been in my classroom. They know what my classroom is like, what I'm like. They will then trust me with their child."
Meet Jana Dunlap
AGE: 54.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Fort Gibson High School; Bachelor's degree from Northeastern State University; Master's degree in education administration from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
FAMILY: Husband, Brian; three sons; five grandchildren.
HOBBIES: Boating, camping, decorating, do-it-yourself projects, spending time with her church families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.