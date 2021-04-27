Dyce honored by Soroptimists

Soroptimist International of Muskogee presented Kim Dyce with an Atta Girl Award for her outstanding leadership and skills of working with teams to improve the educational experience of students.
Dyce has been assistant superintendent for Muskogee Public Schools for over three years. In this role, she oversees all instructional programming, special education, and parent and community involvement. She is committed to ensuring MPS students have equal access and opportunities to a great education and she enjoys working with community leaders who are steadfast supporters of the students and school system.
Originally from New York, Dyce has more than 25 years experience in education. She has been a classroom teacher, principal, office administrator, chief of staff, and superintendent in different school systems. In 2013, she moved to Oklahoma and served as the deputy superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools.
Dyce is the proud parent of Gianna, a third grader who loves sports. Dyce believes her role as a parent is what drives her commitment to be a servant leader and a lifelong learner. She is most proud of the opportunity she has had in working with amazing leaders who are dedicated to providing a quality learning experience for all students.
