Early reservations closing soon for Bass Reeves Western History conference

Early reservations are being taken through May 31 for the Bass Reeves Western History Conference, set for June 22-24.
Early cost for the full package is $150, which covers all three days.
June 22 includes a meet and greet reception at the Roxy Theatre, followed by a free movie.
June 23 will feature a bus tour to the Honey Springs Battlefield and a lunch provided by Friends of Honey Springs. Author Ty Wilson will speak. Dinner will be served at Three Rivers Museum. Storyteller Wallace Moore will speak. Early registration for June 23 only is $65.
June 24 will feature an interactive bus tour of Muskogee, followed by a high noon shoot-out at the museum. A luncheon feature keynote speaker, author Art Burton. Early registration for June 24 only is $85.
After May 31, registration for the full package is $175.
People may register by calling Three Rivers Museum at (918) 686-6624, or online at https://www.bassreevesconference.com/ or https://www.3riversmuseum.com
