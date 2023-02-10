Early voting begins in school board, municipal races

From staff reports
People came to area election boards to cast early ballots on Thursday for school bond issues, school board primary races and municipal elections.
Muskogee County Election Board reported two people cast early ballots. Fort Gibson and Webbers Falls schools are seeking passage of bond issues. There is a school board primary in Gore.
Cherokee County Election Board reported 133 people cast early ballots. Tahlequah has a mayor's race, two city council races and eight propositions. Part of Fort Gibson is in the county.
Wagoner County Election Board reported seven people cast early ballots. There is a school board primary in Wagoner. Part of Fort Gibson is in Wagoner County. There also are propositions in Coweta, Catoosa and Inola Schools and the city of Broken Arrow.
Early voting continues through 6 p.m. Friday.
