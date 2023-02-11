Early voting picks up Friday

Several hundred people cast early ballots Thursday and Friday.
Muskogee County Election Board reported 11 people cast early ballots on Friday, bringing the two-day total to 13. Fort Gibson and Webbers Falls schools are seeking passage of bond issues. There is a school board primary in Gore.
Cherokee County Election Board reported 125 people cast early ballots on Friday, bringing the two-day total to 258. Tahlequah has a mayor's race, two city council races and eight propositions. Part of Fort Gibson is in the county.
Wagoner County Election Board reported 24 people casting early ballots in Friday, bringing the two-day total to 31. There is a school board primary in Wagoner. Part of Fort Gibson is in Wagoner County. There also are propositions in Coweta, Catoosa and Inola Schools and the city of Broken Arrow.
The election is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
