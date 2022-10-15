Eastern District Honor Choir to perform Tuesday

Top singers from Muskogee area schools will perform in the Eastern District Honor Choir concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Boulevard Christian Church, 1700 W. Shawnee Bypass. The concert is free and open to the public.
Several hundred choral students throughout the region auditioned for the honor choir in September.
Muskogee Public Schools will be represented by 78 students across the fifth through 12th grades from Muskogee High School, 8th and 9th Grade Academy, 6th and 7th Grade Academy and Sadler Arts Academy.
Students in the honor choir will spend the day rehearsing with clinicians prior to the performance.
