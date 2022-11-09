Eastern inducts students into academic honor society

WILBURTON – Thirty-one academically high-achieving students were recently inducted into the national honor society Phi Theta Kappa during a campus ceremony.
The society was founded in 1918 and is recognized as the official honor society of associate-level institutions and programs. According to their website, Phi Theta Kappa’s mission is two-fold: recognizing and encouraging academic achievement and providing opportunities for individual growth and development through participation in honors, leadership service and fellowship programming.
Eastern’s Theta Pi chapter upholds this mission by sponsoring a number of events and initiatives to serve their campus and community. These efforts include an annual Toys for Tots campaign and Voter Registration Drive. The chapter earned 10 consecutive wins in the statewide registration drive prior to 2020.
“We are proud to welcome these new members and honor their success,” said Brenda Strange, chapter adviser and dean of the business division. “These students have proven themselves to be excellent students in the classroom and we love to recognize our best and brightest students whenever we have the opportunity.”
Membership is granted by invitation once certain academic qualifications are met. To qualify, students must have completed 12 to 29 hours of coursework towards an associate degree with a cumulative 3.75 grade point average or more than 30 credit hours with a cumulative 3.5 grade point average.
Induction into Phi Theta Kappa empowers these students with a competitive edge. In addition to becoming eligible for over $236 million in transfer scholarship opportunities, they become part of a network of over 3.5 million fellow scholars. Members enjoy special discounts and perks with PTK’s national partners.
Members graduating from Eastern are recognized during commencement ceremonies by wearing special PTK regalia, and have their membership noted on their official college transcript along with a gold seal applied to their diploma.
Those inducted this fall include: Brooklyn Spencer, Porter; Hannah Abeyta, Whitesboro; Marco Alongi, Italy; Zane Avant, El Reno; Cal Birchfield, Rattan; Kinley Bratcher, Rush Springs; Landen Burke, Hartshorne; Aiden Davis, Lindsay; Jordyn Garrett, Elk City; Anndrea Hamblin, McAlester; Nicholas Jacobs, Longmont, Colorado; Caden James, McAlester; Zoe Jameson, Granbury, Texas; Jordan Jones, Idabel; Melissa Kelley, McAlester; Geneva Kirkpatrick, McAlester; Joanna Krupa, Poland; Sydney Linscott, Savanna; Chad Little, Carnegie; Hailey Monks, Quinton; Magnum Morris, McAlester; Adam Moser, Boulder, Colorado; Cheyenne Patzack, Wilburton; Amanda Robertson, Idabel; J. Keaton Ruthardt, Edmond; Emily Sinning, Mansfield, Missouri; Railey Spears, Hartshorne; Mikayla Vandaveer, Wilburton; Gus Ward, Indianola; Madison Wright, Eagletown; Madison Martin, Aubrey, Texas.
