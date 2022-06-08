Eastern Oklahoma State College releases honor rolls

Eastern Oklahoma State College announced 89 students are included on the President’s Honor Roll, which requires a 4.0 grade point average in 12 or more credit hours during the semester. There were 154 students included on the Dean’s Honor Roll, after completing 12 semester credit hours with at least a 3.0 grade point average and no grade lower than a “C.”
Area students on the President's Honor Roll include: Eufaula — Caitlyn Cox, Ashley Mills, Merideth Neal, Judah Owen; Porter – Brooklyn Spencer.
Area students on the Dean's Honor Roll include: Fort Gibson – Lane Howe; Checotah – Tara Kaiser; Eufaula – Marty Choate, Ashley Cumpton; Porter – Hailee Fletcher.
