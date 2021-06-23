Eastern State releases honor rolls

Several area students are listed on spring semester honor rolls at Eastern State College.
Tara Kaiser of Checotah and Ashley Mills of Eufaula are on the President's Honor Roll.
Students on the Dean's Honor Roll were Lane Howe, Fort Gibson; Kiauna Burns and Kyndal Self, Eufaula; Karli Ashing and Baylee Highfill, Muskogee; Tee Trotter, Vian.
There were 92 students listed on the President’s Honor Roll, which requires a 4.0 grade point average in 12 or more credit hours during the semester. There were 182 students on the Dean’s Honor Roll, after completing 12 semester credit hours with at least a 3.0 grade point average and no grade lower than a “C.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.