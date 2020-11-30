First-graders Luke Cantrell and Kimber Nail couldn't describe how they mastered photo editing on classroom tablet computers.
They still knew what to do as they shot photos with the tablets, then used their fingertips to crop out parts they didn't need. Another touch let them change background colors.
A grant from the Fort Gibson Education Foundation let elementary art teacher Lauran Buckmaster boost student skills with four more tablet computers with colorful cases.
Buckmaster's grant was one of about 42 grants awarded this year by the Fort Gibson Education Foundation. The foundation awarded $30,000 in grants this year.
"The foundation has always been good to step up during hard times and give grants to our classrooms," said Fort Gibson School Superintendent Scott Farmer.
The foundation raised $30,000 even without one of its major fundraisers. The annual Red and White Scholars Banquet was canceled last spring out of concern for COVID-19.
"We actually still had some donations come in that allowed us to continue that tradition of awarding grants," Farmer said.
The foundation was able to host its annual golf tournament fundraiser in October.
Buckmaster said the pandemic has delayed delivery of the four new tablets. She got her current three through a different program.
The tablets allow students to take photos of their artwork, then crop out extraneous parts of the picture.
"The really neat thing is that when they take pictures, it uploads to a website called Artsonia," Buckmaster said. "So their parents can view their artwork online and actually buy prints or share it with their grandparents, anywhere across the country."
The website stores the student art for years, she said.
Kimber enjoyed being able to share her work.
"My grandpa, they don't live in Oklahoma," she said. "They live a long way."
Buckmaster said the four more tablet computers will let her have one at each classroom table. The $1,800 grant will let her also pays for colorful rubber tablet computer covers.
"They're handy," she said. "When you have little kids touching them every single day and dropping them, it's a necessity."
A grant written by Early Learning Center teacher Jerika Ireland helps kindergartners discover writing in another fun way.
"We got a phonics-based program called Really Great Reading, but there was no handwriting to it," Ireland said. "We got a multi-sensory writing board called a Boogie Board. When kids write on it, it lights up. It's a whole new approach to writing."
She said the board has not arrived yet.
"It will help with their writing," she said. "It's a different way to do it than what they normally do."
Kindergartners also learn handwriting by making letters in the air, and writing in shaving cream and salt.
