Education Foundation to sell AR bricks as fundraiser

People soon can have part of the historic Alice Robertson Junior High School in their own homes.
Education Foundation of Muskogee is selling engraved bricks from the 81-year-old building to raise funds for teacher grants. The AR bricks will be sold, $20 each, at the new building's topping out ceremony, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3. A topping out ceremony marks completion of a building's steel frame.
"When AR was going down, they kept some of the bricks to be engraved, so people can buy them," said Karra Wardour, Foundation president. "The bricks are all engraved the same."
Alice Robertson, a neighborhood fixture since 1939, was demolished in 2020 because Muskogee Public Schools officials believed total renovation would cost too much. A new $18 million building, funded by a 2019 bond issue, is being built in its place. It will house the district's new Freshman Academy.
Wardour said the foundation kept some of AR's bricks to sell as a fundraiser. Muskogee Public Schools' FabLab is engraving the bricks with "Alice Robertson Junior High: 1939-2020."
FabLab Manager Collin McCawley said he has 450 bricks and has engraved 240 so far.
"I know they kept as many as they could," Wardour said. "Because of COVID, we weren't able to set up time to have people come on campus to pick them up at different times. This is the first opportunity we have to make them available to the community."
She said that, because the purchase is a donation, the foundation will have receipts for taxes.
"I think any money we can put back into the foundation to get grants is money well spent," Wardour said, adding that the foundation will offer more opportunities to buy bricks.
Contractors are putting up steel framing for the new AR.
MPS Chief Administrative Officer Lance Crawley said utility work has been completed, and interior framing for classrooms and the fine arts area has begun. He said construction should be completed by the start of the 2022 school year.
