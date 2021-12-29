Raucous competition among wanna-be know-it-alls returns when the Education Foundation of Muskogee hosts Trivia Night in January.
The contest, which pits table against table, will begin with registration, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21, at Muskogee Civic Center. The theme for this year is Back to the Future, marking the contest's return after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2021 event.
"Hopefully we're back to raising money," said Foundation President Tammye Howell.
Proceeds benefit Muskogee Public Schools programs, including teacher grants, she said.
"This is an opportunity to build our community," she said. "It's an opportunity to raise money for the school systems. It's just a great community outreach."
Businesses, organizations or groups of friends buy or sponsor tables for eight people at the following levels:
• Valedictorian: $1,500 — Includes dinner for eight; two bottles of wine; grant given for one year in your name; logo on program, social media and scrolling on a screen through the evening.
• Salutatorian: $1,000 — Includes dinner for eight; one bottle of wine, grant given for one year in your name; logo in program, social media and scrolling on a screen through the evening.
• Head of Class: $500 — Includes dinner for eight; name in program.
Deadline to preregister is Jan. 15, but late registration will be taken at the door, Howell said.
Tables are going fast, she said. Remaining concern over COVID-19 means there will be fewer tables available, and the tables will be more spread out than in the past, Howell said.
Jermaine Mondaine will return as Trivia Night emcee. Mondaine said competitiveness best describes the evening.
Mondaine asks questions on various topics. People at each table come up with answers to submit to judges.
"Whoever gets the most right at the end of the night is the winner," he said, adding that prizes are a trophy and "bragging rights."
"There's not much preparation actually," Mondaine said about his role. "I usually don't know anything until the night of. I typically walk in and walk around the arena to get a feel of how the night is going, what kind of mood people are in. It's usually just keeping the night moving along."
The Foundation raised $27,000 at its previous Trivia Night in January 2020, Howell said.
"Our goal is definitely north of $30,000 this year," Howell said. "There will be silent auction items to bid on, and a dessert auction."
As the Foundation's largest fundraising event, Trivia Night funds a variety of teacher grants.
Past grants have helped fund such programs as Early Childhood Center's Light Lab, where students learn about illumination, color and reflection, or new lab equipment, such as an incubating water shaker, at Muskogee High School's biomedical classroom.
If you go
WHAT: Back to the Future, Trivia Night.
WHO: Education Foundation of Muskogee.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. registration; 6 p.m. dinner; 7 p.m. game. Jan. 21.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
SPONSORSHIP LEVELS:
TO REGISTER: Contact Tammye Howell at (918) 869-7101.
FOR MORE INFO: Education Foundation Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/EFofM
