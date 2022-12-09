Education Spotlight -- Cindy Shry

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Being Teacher of the Year for 2022 is a wonderful honor from Warner Elementary. I have taught here for eight years. I have the privilege of teaching my favorite and most loved subject of science and STEM. Science is a subject close to my heart, for this incorporates my excitement of teaching using hands-on activities, project -based learning, and involvement in learning new things about science within my classroom. Also, having the opportunity to have STEM-based education with the students for they are able to focus on real world applications of problem-solving and critical thinking for the future."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"It means a lot that my administration appreciates me. I feel supported. It is important to know that I am making a difference in the lives of others. I feel that my students deserve the best education that I can give them, and this honor helped me realize I am making a difference.
"I want to make a difference with my students because I want them to become amazing adults. I want them to discover things that they never knew about, I want them to be intrigued by the unknown and I want them to know that they can explore anything they choose to explore."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"When I teach, I work hard every single day. I come in prepared, I teach bell to bell and I try to get my students in the mode of learning. We have great discipline at our school. With that, it allows me to focus on what I am here for and that is to teach. I really never focused on being Teacher of the Year. It is just something that happened. While I am excited about the honor, it wasn’t something that was on my radar."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to keep on teaching. I love science, I love teaching and right now, there isn’t any place I would rather be."
NAME: Cindy Shry.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Gore.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Fifth grade science teacher at Warner Elementary School
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: Warner Elementary Teacher of the Year 2022.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/HONORS: "I like to ride horses and watch students play sports and other activities. I was Teacher of the Year when I taught in Arkansas, many years ago."
