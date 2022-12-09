Education Spotlight -- Cindy Shry

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?

"Being Teacher of the Year for 2022 is a wonderful honor from Warner Elementary. I have taught here for eight years. I have the privilege of teaching my favorite and most loved subject of science and STEM. Science is a subject close to my heart, for this incorporates my excitement of teaching using hands-on activities, project -based learning, and involvement in learning new things about science within my classroom. Also, having the opportunity to have STEM-based education with the students for they are able to focus on real world applications of problem-solving and critical thinking for the future."

Why is this accomplishment important to you? 

"It means a lot that my administration appreciates me. I feel supported. It is important to know that I am making a difference in the lives of others. I feel that my students deserve the best education that I can give them, and this honor helped me realize I am making a difference.

"I want to make a difference with my students because I want them to become amazing adults. I want them to discover things that they never knew about, I want them to be intrigued by the unknown and I want them to know that they can explore anything they choose to explore."

How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?

"When I teach, I work hard every single day. I come in prepared, I teach bell to bell and I try to get my students in the mode of learning. We have great discipline at our school. With that, it allows me to focus on what I am here for and that is to teach. I really never focused on being Teacher of the Year. It is just something that happened. While I am excited about the honor, it wasn’t something that was on my radar."

What plans do you have for the future?

"I plan to keep on teaching. I love science, I love teaching and right now, there isn’t any place I would rather be."

NAME: Cindy Shry.

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Gore.

ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Fifth grade science teacher at Warner Elementary School

SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: Warner Elementary Teacher of the Year 2022.

COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/HONORS: "I like to ride horses and watch students play sports and other activities. I was Teacher of the Year when I taught in Arkansas, many years ago."

