Education Spotlight -- Elaine Bartlebaugh

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I was awarded Teacher of the Year for 2022. I credit my fellow teachers, other staff members and all my students for helping me achieve this great honor."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"I'm not one to put myself out there and say 'this is my goal.' I credit my fellow teachers and members of St. Joseph, and my students. They all help me to do my job. I tell that to my students almost every day, that they're teaching me as much as I'm teaching them."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I taught there at kindergarten for four years, but I have been at that school for so many more years. My children went there, they graduated from there. I've been a part of St. Joseph for a while. It's my home. It's my life. Hopefully I'm giving a part of me to people and they can use it later on in life."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My future plans include teaching my students to learn and grow in order to continue with their education, helping my grown children get a good start into the 'real' world, and help future students to grow spiritually and intellectually."
NAME: Elaine Bartlebaugh.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Fort Gibson.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "I have taught kindergarten at St. Catholic School for four years. I also am the lead teacher for our Aftercare Program."
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: 'I was awarded Teacher of the Year for 2022.'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.