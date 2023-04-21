Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"According to Muskogee High School's Handbook, graduating seniors with a 4.00 GPA and above on a 5.00 scale will be recognized as honor graduates, and their names will be sent to colleges as valedictorians. MHS has awarded me as an honor graduate as I meet this requirement with a 4.16 GPA."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"This accomplishment is important to me because getting to this academic achievement takes a lot. It takes focusing on your studies and sometimes compromising with your social life to stay on the path towards an honor student. Receiving this award reminds me that I am capable to do anything I set my mind to and shows that with dedication comes great results."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Accomplishing this goal takes more than just "hard work." It takes focus, ambition, and most of all consistency. To be an honor graduate means that you would have had to excel in all four years of high school. Not just having one good year or a couple of good semesters. You have to be willing to stay focused on your studies. Whether that means taking advanced courses every semester and thriving in them or even missing out on some events with friends. If one makes being consistent a priority, then there is no goal one will not be able to meet."
What plans do you have for the future?
"In the future I plan to go to college and find what I shine in. Right now I have my bets placed on something in psychiatry or physical therapy. After I cross that off my bucket list, I just want to grow in every aspect I possibly can. I also want to help those around me do the same. Traveling and seeing as much of the world as I can is also a huge goal for me. This world has so much to offer and it seems it would be a shame if I did not at least try to see new parts of it."
NAME: Kylee Michelle Cagle
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
SCHOOL GRADE: Muskogee High School 12th grade
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Sergeant at Arms for MHS Drama Team (Participated in One Act Competition, Local Drama Competitions doing Poetry, and Poetry Competition at MHS), Member of Student Life Council for MHS (Helps plan and carry out big and small school events at MHS such as Homecomings, pep rallies, Leadership Conferences, and sports themes), a part of the Muskogee Innovative Team for the FIRST Robotics Competition (Helped design and build a functional robot fit for FIRST's proposed game this year) and I have been apart of FCCLA (Family Career and Community Learders of America) for five 1/2 years.
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: Has been a part of Superintendents Honor Roll since middle school. I have been recognized as an honor graduate at MHS. I have also been a part of Oklahoma's Honors Society up until this year. Sergeant at Arms for our Drama Team.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/HONORS: I have helped put on dance performances and short plays for my church in the past. As well as help the youth programs in church as well. I have participated in a FCCLA community clean up as well. I also have went to other schools and performed readers theatre with the other drama team members to show elementary students something new that they might be interested in. I also do art in my free time, as in paint and pencil projects.
