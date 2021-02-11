Education Spotlight -- Penny McGill

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I consider it an honor to be a teacher. Teaching communication and performing helps students to develop their high level thinking skills, self confidence, and creativity."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"I know how important it is that students develop good communication skills and self confidence. These are direct skills that will translate into any field they plan to pursue. The majority of the students that come through the MHS theater program don't necessarily go into performing professionally (although we have quite a few that have done so successfully). They have used their skills to go into everything from law to medicine to teaching. Good communication skills are the top skills desired by employers."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Like all teachers, it is not just a 9-5 job. I work weekends and evenings with student competitions and preparing for performances. I am passionate about what I do and I want the best for my students, so I try to give them my best."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I am always inspired by the new students that come into our program, so it makes it easier to continue when students leave for the next phase of their lives. I made a promise to myself that when I lost my passion for the students and the arts I would retire. This year has been a challenge, but I do not feel defeated yet, so I am trying to be creative and see what's next."
NAME: Penny McGill.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Drama, Speech, Debate, Humanities teacher / All School Musical director / Speech Team coach.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Coach the Speech and Debate Team, direct the All School Musical, sponsor the African American Heritage Club.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "I have been Teacher of the Month a couple of times. I don't remember the dates."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Camp director for Muskogee Little Theatre Youth Camp for about 10 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.