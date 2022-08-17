Education Spotlight -- Rachel Gilliam

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My educational accomplishments that I have achieved are the completion of my Masters degree in school administration and being a classroom teacher for 18 years. Being in the classroom for nearly two decades has taught me a lot about life, accommodating students, maintaining relationships with fellow teachers and administrators, as well as students and their families."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"These accomplishments are important to me because they have built a strong foundation for becoming a teacher at OSB and being able to accommodate students with alternative learning methods. They have also prepared me for obtaining an administrative position in the future."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"To achieve this goal, I had to sacrifice time away from family and friends to maintain an efficient classroom and to conduct research during the time working on my Masters degree."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My future goals include remaining in education so that I can deliver educational opportunities to students. As I have transitioned into a new program for instructional delivery, I will face new opportunities for learning, myself. I look forward to these, and hope to build toward setting new personal goals. I hope to be an advocate and resource for others."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Rachael Gilliam
SCHOOL POSITION: Middle School Teacher at Oklahoma School for the Blind
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: I teach sixth- and seventh-grade science, seventh-grade Geography, and eighth-grade American history and government, as well as design the school yearbook.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Muskogee Education Association Teacher of the Month, April 2018; MPS, Creek Elementary, Site Educator of the Year 2019-2020.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Member of St. Paul Methodist Church; president of the MHS swim team booster club.
