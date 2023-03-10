Education Spotlight — Addesen Glass

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My educational highlight is becoming valedictorian for Hilldale’s Class of 2023. I set this goal in middle school upon receiving salutatorian. I was able to accomplish this goal by constantly speaking to my counselors about what courses to take and never giving up. I am very fortunate to have a counselor like Mrs. Walkup who was there to answer any questions I had. In addition, I took many classes at Connors State in order to obtain extra credits. In my mind, I never wanted to look back and think I could have done more. "
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"This accomplishment is important to me because I have continuously worked for it my whole high school experience. It is especially important because on my transcript, I was ranked second up until this past semester. However, rather than getting discouraged, I kept pushing and was able to achieve my goal."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I had to put in many hours to accomplish this goal. I have been taking summer classes at Connors State since the summer of 2021. I also took 15 hours of Connors State courses last semester, which is equivalent to a full-time college student. Therefore, I would say a lot of time and effort goes into this goal. Juggling high school and college classes is difficult, but in the end, it is definitely worth it. I am also very thankful to have a family who has been supportive and encouraged me along this journey."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to attend The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in the fall. There, I will pursue a bachelor’s degree in Biology and a minor in Spanish. Upon attaining a bachelor’s degree, I hope to attend medical school and earn an M.D. Furthermore, I hope to reach my lifelong goal of becoming a board-certified anesthesiologist."
NAME: Addesen Glass.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
SCHOOL GRADE: Senior at Hilldale High School.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Varsity soccer captain, Varsity golf player, National Honor Society secretary, Teen Republicans Club secretary, Native American Student Association Club member, Saint Francis Intern (Hilldale Internship Program).
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: Valedictorian, 4-year Superintendent’s Honor Roll, 2-year Connors State President’s Honor Roll, 2x 4A Girl’s State Golf Team Champion, All-District Soccer Player, Student of the Month for November, National Honor Society Bronze Merit Award
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/HONORS: Addesen is a Muscogee Creek Nation citizen and enjoys participating in cultural events and activities. She was also a member of the Muskogee Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Conference last year. Additionally, she has been a Fostering Hope Teen Board Ambassador since her sophomore year. She is a member of the Brick Church.
