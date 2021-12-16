Education Spotlight — Alex Granger

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I have a 3.8 GPA and have been on the principal's honor roll every year."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"These many accomplishments are important to me because high school gets hard sometimes, and I have worked really hard through thick and thin to accomplish those many things."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I had to work really hard. I worked through thick and thin to accomplish these goals. Sometimes it would get hard, but I knew I had to try my best."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My plans are too graduate high school and college. I then want to open my own business and run for mayor of my town."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Alex Granger.
SCHOOL GRADE: Okay High School sophomore.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Okay.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: FCCLA, student council president.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "Canned food driver, fixed flower beds at school, made phone calls and set up Teacher Appreciation Week at my high school."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.