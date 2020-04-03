Education Spotlight — Alexandria Munzenrider

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Being the recipient of the McEntee Award and being ranked number two in our senior class. I have worked so hard throughout my high school career and never given up. Starting freshman year I knew that to accomplish great things I needed to stay involved in my school and also to stay in my AP classes. When senior year came around I was faced with the option of whether to stay involved in more AP classes or to just take random classes since I already had all my credits."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"I was very shy in school starting out in kindergarten at Sadler Arts Academy, and it has been so great to know that I have worked so hard to accomplish something and I did it myself."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Only I could do this for myself and I have worked since I started school to get here. If I ever thought of slacking off, it would have ruined my GPA for the rest of my educational career. Staying fully involved throughout all of my schooling has helped me to reach this great accomplishment."
What plans do you have for the future?
"Attend Connors State College to pursue a degree in nursing. Once I have obtained my RN, I then hope to transfer to a larger school to gain my BSN. When I have finished my schooling I want to work in a hospital as a labor and delivery nurse."
NAME: Alexandria Munzenrider.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Muskogee High School senior.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Braggs.
SCHOOL ACTIVITIES: Muskogee High School Advanced Chorale, Senior Class, Science Club.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: McEntee Award, three-year All-State Chorus member, National Honor Society, Oklahoma Honor Society.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Youth Volunteer Corps, President’s Youth Volunteer Award.
