Education Spotlight — Alexis Myers

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I finished high school with seven college credits, I was a National honor society member, I was part of the science club and I was in Spanish club my freshman year. I was also on the Muskogee varsity soccer squad since my freshman year and was nominated for Rougher Overcomer award for Muskogee athletics."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"I went through many hardships throughout my years in high school. Being able to push through those and graduate shows me to never give up and push through."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I had to balance school with athletics and also a full-time job and eventually two jobs toward the end of the year. I had to find time to do my school work and I had many late nights trying to finish essays and math homework. I would often miss out on a lot of things in order to get my work done, but with help from many friends and family and the patience God gave me I got it done."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to attend Paul Mitchell, which is a cosmetology school in Tulsa, where I will start in August and will graduate in July 2023. After I graduate I plan to find a fitting salon and build up my clientele so I can go to college and finish with a business degree so that I can eventually open up my own salon."
NAME: Alexis Myers.
SCHOOL POSITION: Muskogee High School 2022 graduate.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Member of the science club and MHS soccer team.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: National Honor Society.
