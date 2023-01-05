Education Spotlight — Allie Holman

Allie Holman

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?

"I graduated in 2015 from Fort Gibson Public Schools. I attended Oklahoma State University for a year and a half. I then went to NSU to complete my bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education. After graduating, I taught a half year at El Reno. I moved to Pryor after getting married and taught 2nd grade for three years. My family moved back to Fort Gibson this past year, and I am currently teaching first grade." 

Why is this accomplishment important to you?

"This accomplishment is important to me because education has always been a huge part of my life. Most of my family are educators and I have always wanted to be a teacher. I love being in the position to make a difference in the lives of my students each day. Being a part of Fort Gibson Schools is really special."

How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?

"I ended up completing my degree after three and a half years. I had the opportunity to learn and grow from interning with several amazing teachers."

What plans do you have for the future?

"My future plans are to continue working in education." 

— Cathy Spaulding

NAME: Allie Holman.

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Fort Gibson.

SCHOOL POSITION: Fort Gibson Early Learning Center.

ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: First grade teacher.

SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education.

COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/HONORS: Church.

