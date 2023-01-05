Education Spotlight — Allie Holman

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I graduated in 2015 from Fort Gibson Public Schools. I attended Oklahoma State University for a year and a half. I then went to NSU to complete my bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education. After graduating, I taught a half year at El Reno. I moved to Pryor after getting married and taught 2nd grade for three years. My family moved back to Fort Gibson this past year, and I am currently teaching first grade."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"This accomplishment is important to me because education has always been a huge part of my life. Most of my family are educators and I have always wanted to be a teacher. I love being in the position to make a difference in the lives of my students each day. Being a part of Fort Gibson Schools is really special."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I ended up completing my degree after three and a half years. I had the opportunity to learn and grow from interning with several amazing teachers."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My future plans are to continue working in education."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Allie Holman.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Fort Gibson.
SCHOOL POSITION: Fort Gibson Early Learning Center.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: First grade teacher.
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/HONORS: Church.
