Education Spotlight — Allison Bush

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Being the Salutatorian of my senior class is such a huge honor, and I’m so thankful for all the people who have helped me to achieve this. I have the most loving and supportive family, as well as a school that puts so much time and effort into helping each student individually."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"I’m so thankful for all the opportunities I’ve had up to this point that have allowed me to be successful."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I feel like this is the result of so many years of work and encouragement from all the people in my life. I definitely would not have been able to do this alone."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to attend OU in the fall and begin working towards a career as a psychiatrist."
NAME: Allison Bush.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Oktaha High School senior.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: High School Concert and Jazz Band, High School Academic Team, Student Council Member, Oklahoma and National Honor Society.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Salutatorian class of 2020, Superior rating solo and ensemble contest, poetry published, OU Honors College admission.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Youth literacy volunteer.
