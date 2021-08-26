Education Spotlight — Allison Grossman

Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My biggest educational highlight/honor has been graduating college with a 3.97 GPA with the highest honors, Summa Cum Laude, and earning a bachelor's degree in English Education. I have always hoped to become a secondary English teacher which was accomplished because of this step in my education."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Achieving this accomplishment was extremely important to me because it shows that hard work can set you up for success, which I hope to model to all of my students. My parents were major supporters of me while I was in college, so achieving this goal was a representation of them as well for their sacrifices to help me reach my goals."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"It took five years to complete my degree, which included a lot of time spent working on my courses, this included three internships at different schools, multiple educator tests, and being active in the education community. Even though it took many years to accomplish earning my degree, all of the hard work and sacrifices were worth it to be where I am today. Being an educator is so rewarding!"
What plans do you have for the future?
"My future plans include continuing as an educator, hopefully at Okay Public Schools! I hope that during my years as an educator, I am able to positively inspire and impact my students' lives."
NAME: Allison Grossman.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Okay Middle School and High School teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Chouteau.
DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "Seventh-grade English, eighth-grade English, computers applications 1, and creative writing. This school year, I am also one of the junior class sponsors."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: High school — Class President and Student Council President. College — Graduated with a 3.97 GPA and Summa Cum Laude Honors. In multiple honor societies such as Kappa Delta Pi and National Honors Society of Leaders and Success.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES and/or HONORS: "I am a children’s church worker once a month at my church. I try to be as active as possible in community events in my town."
