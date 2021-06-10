Education Spotlight — Amanda Cumbey

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
In 2016, Catlin Smith and I wrote a grant to travel throughout Peru. We immersed ourselves in the culture and the beauty of Peru and learned all we could about that country. We shared that information with our peers and students. We chose to write this grant because of a project we collaborated on. We ask students to think think of a place they would love to travel to. We got answers like Texas, Florida, Arkansas. But we wanted students to think more globally. We were able to show students artifacts from Peru, tell them about the culture and history of Peru and show them that when you think BIG, the possibilities are endless!
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"I want students to always follow their dreams. No matter how long it takes to get there, never give up. I can remember talking about Machu Picchu with my grandpa, and how we both wanted to go there someday. He passed away before we could go together, but I never gave up that dream. So actually standing atop Machu Picchu was a personal achievement and something I can share with my students and colleagues."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Catlin and I worked for months writing the grant, locating places to stay, and looking for just the right places to see. We worked on it in the evenings, after school, weekends, any time we had a spare minute. We shared our work with our students, so they could see the writing process and our revisions. We asked several of our peers that had received a Fund For Teachers Grant to look over our writing and offer suggestions. We submitted it in December and were notified in April of 2016 that we had received the grant."
What plans do you have for the future?
"Catlin and I are beginning to talk about writing another grant together, but we're keeping that under wraps for now. I will continue to travel to Kenya, do mission work there and share my journeys with my students. I hope to continue to write grants for the library and inspire my students and colleagues each day. I want my students to reach for the stars and never give up. I'm proof that if you work hard you really can make your dreams come true. I love what I do, and I'm very excited to see what the future holds."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Amanda Cumbey.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Librarian at Sadler Arts Academy.
HOMETOWN: Porter.
ACTIVITIES AT SCHOOL: Student Council leader, MPS Librarian leader; Oversee Books on the Bus program with MPS, coordinate MPS Summer Book Giveaway at Muskogee Farmers Market.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: 2016 — Awarded Fund for Teachers Grant to spend 21 days in Peru, South America; 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 — Recipient of Promising Practice Award from Character.org; 2016, 2017, 2018 — Awarded Teacher of the Month for Muskogee Public Schools; 2017 and 2018 — Presenter at OTA EncycloMedia Conference; 2017, 2018, 2020‚ Awarded Muskogee Education Foundation Grant; 2020 — Awarded Scholarship to attend Teacher Institute at Williamsburg, Virginia.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES: 2016, 2018, 2019, (2021) Traveled to Kenya, Africa, with Compel Outreach International for Mission Work at an orphanage; Member of Southeast Baptist Church in Muskogee, teach fifth and sixth grade Sunday school class with my husband, co-teach children's choir, teacher at vacation Bible school (summer), attend Falls Creek Youth Camp as sponsor for our church in the summer.
