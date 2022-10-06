Education Spotlight — Amy Hasler

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"As an educator, I am most proud when I see my students in the community doing good things. I love when my former students see me and want to tell me about their lives, grades, and give me a hug. If I can help a student succeed in and out of the classroom, that is a win for me. Professionally, I am proud of my Master's Degree in Curriculum and Instruction. I started the program in March of 2020 when COVID began and completed it while working full time and raising a family."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"I found a renewed passion for education during my Master's program. I was able to dive deeper into data and research topics that I could directly apply to my classroom."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"It took me 18 months to complete my degree."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to stay in the Fort Gibson School District. I hope to eventually transition to a position that allows me to do more curriculum work, but I am happy to stay right where I am."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Amy Hasler.
SCHOOL POSITION: Fort Gibson Intermediate Elementary, fifth grade math and science.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Fort Gibson.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Teaching math and science.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Magna Cum Laude - Master's Degree, Native American Honor Society.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Fort Gibson Youth Football and Cheer board member, photographer for Hasler Productions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.