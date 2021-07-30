Education Spotlight — Andrae Freeman

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"The relationships I have been blessed to develop and still maintain (many) is, by far, my educational highlight. I did it by actually caring for my students and their future. I'm also a bit silly...ok, I'm very silly!!"
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This is important because I like people, first of all. Secondly, most students are already defeated when entering a high school math class before instruction even begins. It is my job to teach math, and it's a lot easier to do so when you've intentionally been developing individual relationships with each student."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"It is a lot of work. It's a daily/hourly job. I can't have any bad days because that will ruin a developing relationship, especially with a teenager. This means every day and every class I have to check my attitude at the door. Also learning the behaviors and mindsets of 150 teenage students is not easy."
What plans do you have for the future?
"Whatever and wherever God has for me or directs me. I also would like to continue to be an advocate for students, our community and teachers. Ultimately, my plans are to walk the streets of gold in Heaven. The short time we have in this world is NOTHING compared with ETERNITY with Jesus!"
NAME: Andrae Freeman
SCHOOL: Muskogee High School.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Instructional Specialist.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Voted Top Five Teachers by seniors eight years in a row; Executive Committee for the State Review of the Oklahoma Math Standards.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Co-organizer and emcee of The Unity in the Community Thanksgiving Dinner; Treasurer at Berean SDA Church; Economic Development Committee member, City of Muskogee Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.