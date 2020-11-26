Education Spotlight — Angela Cummings

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I graduated from Arkansas State University with a Master’s of Educational Leadership degree in August 2020."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"I wish to further my career by moving into administration as a principal. I feel my years of experience as a classroom teacher has given me a good foundation to build upon to be successful in this area of education."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"It took me two years, including summers, to complete the program while I continued teaching."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My plan is to become the principal of one of our schools here in Muskogee. From there, If the opportunity presents itself, I may move into an administrative position at the service center."
NAME: Angela Cummings.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: English/ language arts teacher at the 6th Grade Academy @ Grant Foreman.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: Muskogee Education Association Secretary, PLC Leader, PLC Secretary, MEA Building Representative, Principal’s Leadership Team at 6th Grade Academy.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Teacher of the Month, Two time recipient of Muskogee Education Foundation Grants.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "I am a member of New Community Church in Muskogee. I have been involved supporting the Muskogee Police Reserves and also attended the Muskogee Citizens Police Academy. I have been involved in the Our Kids Better Together Clothing and Shoe event providing clothing to underprivileged children."
