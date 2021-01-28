Education Spotlight — Angela Satterfield

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My proudest moments are those that involve students and their achievements. Any time former students contact me to tell me about their successes or attending college, I share their pride. I can and do work hard and earn awards and recognition, but the most important part of my career is the accomplishments of my students. They are proof that I have given them the tools they need for success in life. Also, the respect of colleagues and being blessed to work with the amazing people in this district makes me proud. Most recently, becoming certified to teach Reading Recovery has been a highlight in my career."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"It is important for my students to share their accomplishments with me after they leave my classroom because I want to know that I have impacted students on a level that goes beyond one year of instruction. Becoming trained in the Reading Recovery Program was important for me because it pushed my skill set to a new level. I had to learn many new techniques and work with a completely different age level of student than I had ever experienced. It was difficult to adopt an entirely new mindset after 23 years of teaching, but with great leadership and support, I was able to complete the training and begin my new journey as a Reading Specialist."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Reading Recovery training involves an initial one-year training with Masters' level classes and monthly meetings for trainees. The learning and skills mastery is ongoing and continuous, so I am still working to be as successful as possible to benefit my students."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I know I will stay in education in some aspect, but I am open to new opportunities. I was not expecting to become a Reading Specialist and work with first graders when I first became an Instructional Specialist, but the opening was there, so I took it. I have found that stretching my knowledge and learning new things helps me grow and stay grounded at the same time."
NAME: Angela Satterfield.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Whittier Elementary, Reading Specialist.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: "Muskogee — I am an Okie born and bred."
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: "I am currently a Reading Specialist, a position in which I work with first graders in the Reading Recovery Program. Our district initiated this program last year as a tier 3 intervention for students who need more assistance with reading difficulties. Prior to becoming an Instructional Specialist in 2018, I taught sixth grade for 23 years."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Teacher of the Month for the district and MEA, Teacher of the Year at Tony Goetz Elementary, recipient of numerous Education Foundation Grants, Jimmie Johnson Grants, OK ACTS Grant, OG&E Grant.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Member of Southeast Baptist Church.
