Education Spotlight — Annebelle Czaruk

Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"As StuCo president I serve our students by making the most out of circumstances with COVID-19. I have the opportunity to not only be cheerful and proud of our school and our students, but also to share opportunities through our clubs' events. These events encourage others to cheer on our students, along with school and have Rougher Pride."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Service is something that has always been important to me. While serving,I feel that I am able to touch people’s lives. Whether this is staying up making our homecoming king's scepter, communicating with teams of people to accomplish a goal (such as our leadership class’s service project “Impact Through Connection,” where we planned and read to the kindergarten and first graders at Cherokee,) to going up at 11 o’clock at night to Fostering Hope to make a bag for a child newly placed into foster care."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor? "This honor requires my leadership and commitment."
What plans do you have for the future? "I plan on going to college on the pre-med track with the goal of becoming an OB-GYN specializing in maternal fetal medicine (a Perinatologist). I enjoy doing art in my spare time. I even started a business that grew out of a passion — Drew Draws Art, you can find me on Instagram. I enjoy studying fashion, too, and hope to pursue a minor in these things."
NAME: Annebelle Czaruk.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Student Council president at Muskogee High School.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: "Student Council, Teens For Christ, and Chick-fil-A Leader Academy (CFA) president. History Club and Science Club member. Class office my freshman and sophomore years, and a member of StuCo and CFA my sophomore, and now junior year. I have volunteered to teach at local elementary schools and have participated in two character summits for local elementary schools, too. I am a member of the Superintendent’s Advisory Council, along with the Swim and Tennis teams."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Oklahoma Honors Society, National Honors Society, and Third place state History Day winner for Breaking Barriers.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: President of the Fostering Hope Teen Ambassador Board. I also work at a local flower shop, Poppy’s Garden, a wonderful creative outlet filled with amazing and talented people.
