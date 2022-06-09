Education Spotlight — Annebelle Czaruk

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I was awarded the McEntee Award from Muskogee High School for being the salutatorian of the graduating class of 2022. Through lots of hard work and dedication I was able to achieve this."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This accomplishment is important to me because it is a pat on the back for the work I put in during high school. For education, it was about challenging myself to be the best I could be, not challenging others around me. I am proud of this because I was able to achieve it while balancing many other pursuits. Such as the drives, clubs, and activities I got to be a part of. These things were able to make an impact on others, and most importantly the fellow student body. This is what I am most proud of."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"It was a long time coming to receive this honor. It took a heavy course load and devoted focus."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I will be attending the University of Oklahoma in the fall. I am a part of the Honors College and the 62nd President Leadership Class. I look forward to being apart of campus life. I am excited for the impact OU will make on me and the one I will make on the University."
NAME: Annebelle Czaruk.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Upcoming Freshman at the University of Oklahoma.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AT SCHOOL: Student Council President; Teens For Christ President; Superintendent Auxiliary Board; Principal Auxiliary Board; Connections Through Impact Creator; Student Life Council Steering Committee; Culture and Climate Steering Committee; Ambassador of Learning; Head of the Essential Worker Letter Campaign; Character Summit; Muskogee Public Schools STEAM board member; chairman of children with learning differences; Muskogee Rougher Spirit Committee; Student Life Ambassador; Varsity Tennis Team, Co-Captain; Varsity Swim Team; History, Science, and German Club.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Peter R. Marsh Student Silent Servant Award; 2022 Student of Character; Woodmen of the World; 2021 and 2022 OSSAA Girls Tennis Academic State Champion; Oklahoma National History Day 3rd Place State; National Honors Society; Oklahoma Honors Society.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Fostering Hope Teen Board President and co-founder; Student Director Muskogee Little Theatre; Muskogee Little Theatre Cast; Chamber of Commerce Muskogee Youth Leadership; Created the Smile Drive; Chairman of Ron Milam 9/11 Memorial Event at MHS.
