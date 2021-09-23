Education Spotlight — Ashley Hackler

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My educational highlight is receiving my master’s degree while teaching through a pandemic."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"When we went online after spring break we did not know what this would mean for band programs. The uncertainty of what band programs would have to do, or not do put me in a frenzy. I felt this would be the perfect time to expedite my future plans of obtaining a master’s in Education Administration. "
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I obtained the master's in a year. This was major work! I held down a full-time teaching job that required more time outside of school and took 12 hours a semester online. The sheer amount of assignments was enough to make you feel like you had no free time, but with my supportive family and work family, it was accomplished."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My future plans are to grow the class of Checotah band program even more and keep us as one of the top small school band programs in the state. I strive to keep God and my family first and always remember what I do is for the kids. They are the reason I wake up early, go to bed late, don’t get a summer off, and have no free time… but I wouldn’t change it for the world."
NAME: Ashley Hackler.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Checotah Public Schools, Band director.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Checotah.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "I am the head director of Bands for Checotah. My duties include instruction of bands ranging from fifth grade to 12th grade. I was just recently promoted from assistant, where I have been the last nine years. Additionally, I oversee the Color Guard program. I am responsible for every step of every performance of these groups from the fundraising, choreographing, costuming, directing, refining, and then the final product you see performed."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "I was awarded the Checotah Middle School Teacher of the Year for 2020. I have had numerous students involved in District Honor Bands and State Honor Bands as well as been a part of the Class of Checotah excelling onto state level contests each year. I recently completed my master’s in Education Administration from East Central University this summer."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "I work at First Baptist Church of Checotah and am in charge of their sound and projection. I am highly active and involved within our community in many areas. Being in the public eye is no less than 50 percent of my job. We do community service projects all of the time with all the groups I work with."
