Education Spotlight — Averi White

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My educational accomplishment was getting into the National Honor Society, because it is extremely hard to get into with all of the points you have to meet, the evaluation that goes into it, and my grade is competitive and we have a lot of intelligent people. I accomplished this by working hard and not giving up when it got hard."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"This accomplishment is important to me because only a part of it is about academics, the rest of it is about character, service, and citizenship, which is important to me because others are seeing God’s work through me by good character and serving others."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"The work put into this accomplishment was spending time and putting effort into my work, getting involved in different clubs and activities, and going to all of the service projects I could."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My plans for the future are attending Abilene Christian University where I will major in psychology and hopefully become a mental health counselor."
NAME: Averi White.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
SCHOOL GRADE: 12th Grade, Hilldale High School.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "I am the head leader of Teens for Christ, NHS President, FCCLA Secretary, Student Council Treasurer, got selected to be in Select Choir and the Advisory Council, and am a member of the Presidential Leadership Board, FCA, Math Club, Drama Club, and NIKE."
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: "I am in the top 10 of my class, was on the Superintendent's Honor Roll the past three years, got student of the month, a character award, different awards for different subjects, which include math, English, history, and Native American studies, and I also got awards for some of the clubs I am in, which include NHS, Teens for Christ, Advisory Council, and Student Council."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/HONORS: "I am a member of First Baptist Church Muskogee where I am involved in the youth by being on the Student Leadership Team and do a lot of service in and outside the community with them and other churches as we all have one goal, which is to make God’s name known."
