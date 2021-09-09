Education Spotlight — Bailee Murillo

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I think my educational accomplishment would be learning how to balance blended learning last year and continuing it through this year."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"I feel like this is important because we may not be done with blended learning yet. It may be around for a while, so I know I can help in ways that are needed."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"It was a lot of hard work last year to really wrap my brain around it and grasp everything I had to get done. It is also continuing into this year. I am in a new district and expectations are a little different than my last district, but I am getting it down to the best of my ability."
What plans do you have for the future?
"Continue teaching the youngest of school-aged children to love school and learning. I absolutely love watching children turn the lightbulb on when they understand something new. It brightens my day!"
NAME: Bailee Murillo.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Fort Gibson Early Learning Center, first-grade teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Tahlequah.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Teaching, bus duty, recess duty, cafeteria duty.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Graduated college sum cum laude, was in the education honors club.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Kids' director at Roots Church.
