Education Spotlight — Benjamin Middleton

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it? "Valedictorian. I learned the importance of organization and putting effort into everything I did in order to reach this goal."
"Why is this accomplishment important for you? "This was important because it showed all of my hard work and effort paid off."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor? "I have worked for this my entire high school career and am proud of this accomplishment."
What plans do you have for the future? "My future goals are going to MetroTech in OKC this next school year (2022-23) for Information Technology. After earning my bachelors degree in IT, I will apply for Apple as an IT Technician."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Benjamin Middleton.
SCHOOL: Oklahoma School for the Blind.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Oklahoma City.
ACTIVITIES AT SCHOOL: Boy Scouts, Jazz Band, FCCLA, Ukulele Club, Choir, Close-Up, SCIVIS (Space Camp).
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Principal Honor Roll 2018-2021, English Award 2018-2021, Mathematics Award 2018-2021, Science Award 2018-2020, Braille Award 2018-2020, Leadership Award 2019-2020, Student of the Year 2018-2019, DRS Student of the Year 2020-2021, History Award 2018-2020, ICTC Perfect Attendance 2020-2021.
