Education Spotlight — Blaize Herriman

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I wanted to finish high school with a GPA of 3.5, but I'm actually going to finish with a GPA of 3.87."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"I think it shows that you can be actively involved in high school and be successful academically."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I had to sacrifice my time to be able to have good grades and to be able to miss school to go on FFA trips."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan on attending OSU to pursue my dream of being an Ag Ed instructor."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Blaize Herriman.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Webbers Falls.
SCHOOL GRADE: 12, Webbers Falls High School.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Football, baseball, student council president, NHS secretary, FFA vice president.
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: 3x student of the month, superintendent honor roll.
