Education Spotlight — Blake Simmons

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it? "I currently serve as Class President of the Class of 2021 and have been serving in this position since freshman year. I did it with support of my peers and by setting ambitious goals for us to achieve and leaving a legacy for our school."
Why is this accomplishment important for you? "This accomplishment is important to me because my peers entrusted me with the responsibility to set the course for our class and lead us in a very important time in our school’s history. With recently passing a very large bond issue of $110 million and many positive changes in our school it is a very important time for good leadership because it will have a lasting impact on our school and culture."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor? "This goal took a lot of work and determination to accomplish. But at the same time this type of goal is never completed, every day you work, (in my case) to make my school and community a better place. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my school and peers and want to say thank you for giving me this opportunity."
What plans do you have for the future? "In my future I hope to attend the United States Naval Academy and be a jet pilot. Later, I plan on starting a company that creates programs in schools and cities across the country that develop youth civic engagement. I also want to lead a life in public service and inspire others to do the same."
NAME: Blake Simmons.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Muskogee High School, Class President.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Air Force JROTC Inspector General, Young Republicans Club President, MPS Strategic Planning Committee, Superintendent’s Advisory Council, Track and Cross Country Team.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: National Honor Society, Oklahoma Honor Society, Athlete of the Week, National Speech and Debate Association, Muskogee High School Spring 2019 Superintendent’s Honor Roll, National History Day State Qualifier.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: WISH (Women in Safe Home) Advisory Board Secretary, South Sudanese Federalism Project, Oklahoma Music Teachers Association District Achievement, National Piano Playing Auditions Local Member, Muskogee Rotary Four Way Test Speech Finalist, Union High School 2019 Champ Public Forum Debate Quarterfinalist, Muskogee Youth Leadership, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation Teen Leaders in Philanthropy Program.
