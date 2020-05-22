Education Spotlight — Brendan Crotty

Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I was selected as a 2020 Regeneron Science Talent Search Finalist. STS is the oldest and most prestigious science and engineering scholarship competition in the country. STS is focused on identifying the most promising scientists and future leaders among high school seniors. I was chosen as a Top 40 finalist out of over 1,900 applicants based on my extensive science research and potential as a future scientist and leader. As a finalist I will have the opportunity to compete for over $1.8 million in prizes in Washington, D.C., at the end of the summer."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This accomplishment represents over three years and thousands of hours of research and hard work. My research focuses on the development of an ultra high temperature low NOx burner system for the materials processing and power generation industries. My passion for engineering and the environment is the driving force behind my research."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"This was a result of over three years of research. I sacrificed many evenings, weekends, and holidays. As a self-funded researcher I worked a full-time job each summer to pay for equipment and supplies."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I will be attending the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri, beginning this fall where I will pursue a degree in Metallurgical Engineering. I also plan to attain a MBA. After school I plan to start a company focused on developing environmentally friendly pollution reduction systems for the manufacturing industries."
NAME: Brendan Crotty.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Homeschool, Grade 12.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: Member of the ICTC Leadership Team, National Technical Honor Society, Skills USA, and BETA Club. ICTC precision machining teaching assistant. Saltfork Craftsmen Artist Blacksmith Association member. Member of ASM, AISES, and Sigma XI Scientific Research Honor Society.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Four-time (ISEF) International Science and Engineering Fair finalist and 2nd place category winner, two-time National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium winner, four-time ASM Materials Award winner, three-time Yale Science and Engineering award, US Agency for Economic Development award, four-time Muskogee Regional Science and Engineering fair Best of Show winner, as well as other regional, state, and national sustainability awards. Recognized by the Oklahoma State House for achievements in STEM. Recognized by AIM Education for Excellence Committee for Excellence in Science Fair and STEM.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Emerging Manufacturing Leader Award for Northeast Oklahoma. Volunteer teaching assistant at ICTC for high school and adult CNC machining classes. Volunteer presenter for OSU Professional Development workshops. Historical interpreter as an 1850s blacksmith for Hunters Home and Har-Ber Village. Dream It. Do it. member and volunteer. Muskogee STEAM Center volunteer. MPS Fab Lab volunteer.
