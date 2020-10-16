Education Spotlight — Brody Cannon

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your education highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it? "My educational highlight would probably have to be getting chosen to go to the HOBY Leadership Conference. To get this honor, I had to be selected by our counselor and principal by writing them an essay about why I would be the best candidate for our school to send to the HOBY Leadership Conference at UCO."
Why is this accomplishment important for you? "This honor is important to me because it is what helped me to initially come out of my shell and start becoming a better vocal leader. It was also a great experience of doing community service and helping people with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma."
How much did you have to work to achieve this honor? "To achieve this honor I had to write an essay about myself and why I should be the one that got to go to HOBY. Then my essay was compared to other students' essays to determine who they thought should go."
What plans do you have for the future? "I would have to say that my future plans are to go to college. I would like to go the the University of Central Oklahoma and get a bachelor's degree in biology, then go on to med school."
NAME: Brody Cannon.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Warner Public Schools, treasurer of Senior Class.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Football, wrestling, baseball, track, powerlifting, leadership team, choir, senior class treasurer, NASA, National Honor Society.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "I am part of National Honor Society, I was chosen as my schools representative to go to Boys State and HOBY (Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership), 2018 Baseball District Champs."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "Being a part of the school leadership team I have done a haunted house for the past couple Halloweens. With the haunted house we raise money for our Christmas activities such as giving food and gifts to families in need in our community."
