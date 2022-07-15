Education Spotlight — Callie Venters

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Receiving Academics All Conference for all four years of high school and the Legacy B.T. Wertz Cup my senior year. Academics All Conference is for student athletes who have managed to have As and Bs while doing sports, and the Legacy B.T. Wertz Cup is on outstanding leadership. I did both of these by keeping God first and staying focused in school."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"It’s important to me because I have proven to myself that no matter what I am doing that I can have a relationship with God and still succeed in my education."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"It took a lot of discipline and note-taking and sleepless nights to get to where I am."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I will be attending University of North Texas, studying in accounting and later on getting my law degree at University of Houston. I plan to travel and to spread the gospel."
NAME: Callie Venters.
SCHOOL POSITION: Muskogee High School 2022 Senior Class president and Leadership president.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: As the Senior Class president and Student Body leadership president. Student Life was able to go out to the community to coordinated with elementary school principles in my district doing leadership camps, reading days with elementary school students. Also organizing homecomings and pep rallies and other activities at the school was a major duty.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Superintendent Honor Roll - Junior/ Senior year; Academics All Conference all four years; B.T. Wertz Cup (Legacy).
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "I earned Rougher 300 volunteer hours in the community, sing in the church choir, also on the custodial team at my church."
