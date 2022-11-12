Education Spotlight — Carrie Hutson

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Every single time that one of my students comes back to tell that they are a successful adult, that is my greatest honor."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"In special education, our students have to work twice as hard as everyone else. When they succeed it makes all their hard work worth it."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I try to give my students my best every single day, but a special education teacher is only as good as the paras (paraprofessionals) in her classroom, and I’ve been blessed to work with the best over the years."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to keep teaching for as long as I feel like I can positively impact students."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Carrie Hutson.
SCHOOL POSITION: Severe/Profound Special Education Teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Oktaha.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Student Council and junior class sponsor.
