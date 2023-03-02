Education Spotlight — Carson Parks

WORTHY OF REOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My academic highlight is being accepted into the honors program at NSU. I qualified for the scholarship by scoring high enough on the ACT and keeping a GPA above 3.5. The scholarship helps pay for my college tuition as well as provide a challenging academic experience."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"It is important to me as it pays most of my college costs. My career as a physical therapist demands seven total years of college, so the more help the better."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"All the work I have done throughout high school has helped me obtain this honor. Making sure my GPA was high was crucial. Along with that, making sure I was prepared to take the ACT was important."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My plan is to attend Northeastern State University for four years. After that, I will go to Oklahoma University and complete my physical therapy degree."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Carson Parks.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Warner.
SCHOOL GRADE: 12th.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Football, powerlifting, track, class secretary, high school leadership team.
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: National Honor Society, superintendent’s honor roll, accepted into Northeastern State University’s honors program, valedictorian.
