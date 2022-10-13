Education Spotlight — Catherine Collins

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Although I was named Teacher of the Year last year and it was an honor, I love helping students learn math. It can be difficult for some students. I am there to help make math less scary. Sometimes it takes students graduating and adulting for a while to realize the help I have been in their life."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"My favorite thing to hear from a former student is "Remember when ..... Thank you so much," or "Thank you for never giving up on me and always being there for me." It was nice that my peers recognized me last year for what I've been doing."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"When COVID hit, we had to go virtual. I made it a goal to learn as much as I could to make the transition work for all of my students. I researched, took webinars, and spent hours working to perfect my online classes. I learned that videoing my math lessons was not only going to help during our online time, they would become a new staple to my classes. Video lessons have allowed students to learn at their own pace."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to stay at Okay until I retire from teaching. I will continue working in ministry."
NAME: Catherine Collins.
SCHOOL POSITION: High School Teacher. "This year I teach algebra 2, geometry, yearbook and an eighth grade STEAM class."
CITY OF RESIDENCE: "I live close to Okay. My physical address is in Fort Gibson."
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "I keep score for our volleyball team. We have made it to state several times over the time I have been helping. We are headed there again this year. I am a Senior Class sponsor, Teens for Christ Sponsor, and Student Council Sponsor. I'm always there to help wherever I am needed."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "Last year I was named Okay Teacher of the Year. In my second year of teaching I was the Teacher of the Year at New Adventures School in Broken Arrow."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "When I'm not at school my husband and I are the pastors at Restoration Church of Muskogee. I am involved in ministry and am an Ordained Minister with the Assemblies of God. I serve at church in many capacities. I have actually performed a previous student's wedding."
