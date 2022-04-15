Education Spotlight — Cessna Kimberlin

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Valedictorian. It's an honor that you get when you make very good grades and you're top of your class. I did it by staying focused on my studies and never giving up when things got hard."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This accomplishment is very important to me because I’ve worked a long time to achieve it. It’s not an honor you get overnight or even in a year, it’s something you have to be dedicated to."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I had to work four years for this achievement and it wasn’t easy. There ended up being two of us (co-valedictorians) because we both kept pushing and neither gave up and we had to fight the whole way."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan on going to the LPN class at Indian Capital Technology Center. Then once I finish that, I want to complete my schooling at Connors State College or Rogers State University to become an RN. When I have completed all of my schooling I want to work at a hospital in the labor and delivery unit."
NAME: Cessna Kimberlin.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Webbers Falls, 12th Grade.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Webbers Falls.
ACTIVITIES AT SCHOOL: Basketball, track, softball, FCA, STUCO.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: NHS, Superintendent’s honor roll, Academic state champs, Wilson basketball MVP, Webbers Falls softball tournament MVP.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Food Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.