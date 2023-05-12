Education Spotlight — Chance Burk, Okay High School

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I am the Valedictorian of Okay High School’s graduating class of 2023. I was able to achieve this honor by making the most of the opportunities I have had in the classroom. I have a 4.07 GPA and have taken concurrent and advanced classes over my high school career. My parents have instilled hard work in me, and are a big reason why I have been so successful in the classroom."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"Being the Valedictorian is important to me because it is an award and honor that spotlights my hard work over the past four years."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"To achieve this, I had to work fairly hard. I took advanced and concurrent classes that I had to take very seriously to get a good grade in. On days that I could have spent relaxing or goofing off, I was catching up on schoolwork."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I have committed to play baseball at Otterbein University in Ohio. While attending, I plan to further pursue a career in sports broadcasting. I am majoring in sports communications and plan to use my degree to land a solid job somewhere."
NAME: Chance Burk
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Okay
SCHOOL AND GRADE: 12th/Senior, Okay High School
ACTIVITIES/DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Baseball, Basketball, FCCLA, Teens for Christ Lead Speaker, Student Council, National Honor Society.
SCHOOL HONORS/AWARDS Valedictorian, National Honor Society, Basketball State Championship Runner Up, Baseball All-Conference, FCCLA State Champion.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/HONORS: Church, Small Business Owner, Vype Sports Writer.
