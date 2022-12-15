Education Spotlight — Chuck London

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I was recently voted to the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"Being a teacher and coach for 32 years has been a blessing to me. I began college as a business student and quickly realized I wasn’t going to be happy in that field of work. I felt my calling was in the education field and wanted to coach, as well. I wanted to try and impact the lives of young people as I was by my teachers and coaches. I have been blessed to work alongside some great administrators, teachers and coaches during my tenure that have taught me everything. Most importantly, I’ve been able to work with tremendous students and athletes who have made my job very rewarding. This award had nothing to do with me. It had everything to do with the student athletes that make it so exciting to work with."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Teaching/coaching isn’t an 8 to 5 job. It’s much more than that. I’ve always enjoyed the journey through each school year and to see the development each year by our students/teams. That is the greatest reward. Being recognized by your peers for a job well done is also very rewarding."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan on continuing my current position here at Fort Gibson as well as being the best husband, father and grandfather I can be."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Chuck London.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Fort Gibson.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Assistant High School Principal, Athletic Director, Assistant High School Football Coach.
SCHOOL HONORS/AWARDS: Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame..
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/HONORS: "Hobbies include working in my yard/landscaping, golfing, fitness and watching sports as well as being with my three grandchildren."
