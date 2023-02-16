Education Spotlight — Claire Rosson

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"The accomplishment that I am most proud of is being spirit coordinator of the student body, I get to plan pep assemblies, community outreach events and help with all sport events."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"This position has really taught me a lot about myself and how important it is to be a leader in my community, as well as taught me a lot about sports management."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I applied, and interviewed. I had to have good attendance and academic standing, as well as a strong work ethic and good connection to the student body. I’ve spent many hours planning events and working with others to improve the student experience and engagement at Muskogee High School."
What are your plans for the future?
"I'm planning to attend Northeastern State University after graduation."
NAME: Claire Rosson.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
SCHOOL GRADE: 12th.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Executive Spirit Coordinator of the student body, Student Ambassador, Golf team, Superintendent's Advisory Council.
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: Oklahoma Honors Society, National Honors Society.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/HONORS: Member of the First United Methodist Youth Group, Muskogee Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership.
