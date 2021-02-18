Education Spotlight – Colby Nickolas Thompson

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Valedictorian. I took as many honors classes as I could, including concurrent enrollment at Connors State College, where I will have completed 39 college credit hours prior to graduating."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Receiving the Valedictorian award is important for me because it opens up numerous scholarship opportunities, which will allow me to further my education."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I had to commit a significant amount of time and effort to achieve this goal. With all of the sports and extracurricular activities that I participate in, I would do homework and study seven days a week to stay on top of all of my classes."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I have been offered several academic scholarships from Oklahoma University, Tulsa University, and Oral Roberts University, however I have not made a decision on which college I will attend. I plan to pursue a career in optometry."
– Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Colby Nickolas Thompson.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Hilldale High School Valedictorian.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: Football, Baseball, Spanish Club, Teens for Christ, FCA.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: National Honor Society, 2019; Hilldale Baseball Infielder of the Year, 2019 Hilldale Baseball Infielder Honorable Mention District 4a-8, 2019 Hilldale Baseball Hustle Award, 2020 All-District Wide Receiver.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Class XXI, volunteer for blood drives, Salvation Army, food banks, coaching and umpiring Little League baseball.
