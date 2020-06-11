Education Spotlight: Daily Christy

Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Taking on college classes my junior and senior years of high school. I worked very hard to get a good score on my ACT so I would be able to take them and have an early start. I have earned 21 college credits while in high school!"
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"It is important to me because I was starting my future early. To me it meant that I was working harder to be where I want in life."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I had to work very hard, not just because I wanted to succeed, but coming from a small school makes it harder. Every college class that I have taken was so much harder than my high school classes. I did have help from several teachers, including Travis Sloat and Sarah Russell."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My plans are to go to college to get a Ph.D. in astronomy and physics. I hope to work for NASA or Elon Musk one day."
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Okay High School, Salutatorian.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Okay.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: FCCLA, class officer, yearbook.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: I’m not sure.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: I’m not sure.
